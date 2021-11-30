Short Interest in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Increases By 388.1%

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 403,200 shares, a growth of 388.1% from the October 31st total of 82,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 252,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGF opened at $45.91 on Tuesday. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 52-week low of $42.34 and a 52-week high of $48.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.71.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kwmg LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 58,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 217,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,868,000 after buying an additional 6,447 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 46.0% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 30,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 9,488 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 56.4% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 29,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 10,781 shares in the last quarter.

