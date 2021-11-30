Short Interest in Jiangxi Copper Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JIXAY) Decreases By 50.0%

Jiangxi Copper Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JIXAY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Jiangxi Copper stock remained flat at $$80.12 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.12 and its 200 day moving average is $84.23. Jiangxi Copper has a twelve month low of $57.08 and a twelve month high of $110.24.

Get Jiangxi Copper alerts:

About Jiangxi Copper

Jiangxi Copper Company Limited engages in exploring, mining, smelting, and refining copper in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It offers copper cathodes, copper rods and wires, sulphuric acid, and other products, as well as deposit, loan, guarantee, and financing consultation services.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Jiangxi Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jiangxi Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.