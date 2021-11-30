Short Interest in Jiangxi Copper Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JIXAY) Decreases By 50.0%

Jiangxi Copper Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JIXAY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Jiangxi Copper stock remained flat at $$80.12 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.12 and its 200 day moving average is $84.23. Jiangxi Copper has a twelve month low of $57.08 and a twelve month high of $110.24.
About Jiangxi Copper
