Short Interest in Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN) Declines By 47.9%

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 236,100 shares, a decrease of 47.9% from the October 31st total of 452,800 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 714,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JZXN. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jiuzi in the second quarter worth $91,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Jiuzi in the second quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Jiuzi in the second quarter worth $379,000. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Jiuzi stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.97. 5,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,647. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.24. Jiuzi has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $49.01.

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, sells new energy vehicles, and related components and parts through its franchises and retail stores under the Jiuzi brand name in China. It also sells plug-in electric vehicles. The company operates 18 franchise stores and 1 company-owned store. Jiuzi Holdings, Inc was founded in 2017 and is based in Hangzhou, China.

