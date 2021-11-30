Short Interest in Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC) Grows By 97.9%

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, an increase of 97.9% from the October 31st total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 156,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

MEEC traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.72. The company had a trading volume of 112,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,267. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.91. Midwest Energy Emissions has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $1.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Midwest Energy Emissions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. is an environmental services and technology company, which engages in the development of mercury emission control technologies. It delivers patented and proprietary solutions to the global coal-power industry to remove mercury from power plant emissions. The company was founded by Richard A.

