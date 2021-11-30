Short Interest in NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) Decreases By 40.2%

NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 295,600 shares, a decline of 40.2% from the October 31st total of 494,500 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NNVC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in NanoViricides in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in NanoViricides in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in NanoViricides in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in NanoViricides in the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in NanoViricides by 50.0% in the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

Get NanoViricides alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC opened at $4.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $54.28 million, a PE ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 0.59. NanoViricides has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $8.71.

NanoViricides (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03).

About NanoViricides

NanoViricides, Inc is a development stage company, which engages in the development of nanomedicine drugs against viruses. It focuses on anti-viral therapeutics and is seeking to add to its existing portfolio of products through its internal discovery and clinical development programs. The company was founded by Anil R.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for NanoViricides Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoViricides and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.