Short Interest in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) Expands By 235.0%

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 235.0% from the October 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

In other Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund news, insider Bradley Tank sold 2,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $35,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 8,300 shares of company stock worth $106,636 in the last three months.

Get Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 130.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 215.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 41,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 28,236 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 4,266 shares during the period.

NBO stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,242. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has a 52-week low of $12.07 and a 52-week high of $13.60.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0393 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%.

About Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.