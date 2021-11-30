Short Interest in Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) Grows By 98.7%

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 338,900 shares, an increase of 98.7% from the October 31st total of 170,600 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 232,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 233,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 43,664 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 198,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 93,616 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 96,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 12,887 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 86,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 78,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 25,377 shares in the last quarter. 7.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NEXA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nexa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded Nexa Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Nexa Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.10 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Nexa Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.37.

NYSE NEXA traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,732. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Nexa Resources has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $12.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.65.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.80). Nexa Resources had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 6.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nexa Resources will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources SA engages in the production of zinc in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Smelting. The Mining segment comprises of mines located in Peru and Brazil, which includes mineral exploration activities and the production of zinc, copper, and lead concentrates.

