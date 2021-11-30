Short Interest in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) Decreases By 73.9%

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, a drop of 73.9% from the October 31st total of 121,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 142,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE BXMX traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.63. The company had a trading volume of 4,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,613. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.60. Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.19 and a twelve month high of $15.16.

Get Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 6.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,540,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,761,000 after acquiring an additional 593,043 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 25.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,393,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,836,000 after acquiring an additional 287,038 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 4.8% during the third quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 636,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,058,000 after acquiring an additional 28,927 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 1.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 611,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,781,000 after acquiring an additional 11,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 7.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 569,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,177,000 after acquiring an additional 41,128 shares during the last quarter.

About Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-end investment trust, which invests in an equity portfolio of securities. It aims to seek total return with less volatility than the S&P 500 Index. The company was founded on October 26, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Read More: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.