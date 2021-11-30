Short Interest in Oxford Instruments plc (OTCMKTS:OXINF) Drops By 50.0%

Oxford Instruments plc (OTCMKTS:OXINF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

OXINF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oxford Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OXINF remained flat at $$30.65 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.79. Oxford Instruments has a twelve month low of $24.54 and a twelve month high of $37.28.

Oxford Instruments Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, rental, sale, and service of high technology tools and systems. It operates through the following segments: Materials and Characterization; Research and Discovery; and Service and Healthcare. The Materials and Characterization segment focuses on applied research and development, and commercial customers, enabling the fabrication, and characterization of materials and devices down to the atomic scale.

