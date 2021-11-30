Short Interest in Potash America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTAM) Increases By 103.3%

Potash America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTAM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 103.3% from the October 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PTAM opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. Potash America has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.02.

Get Potash America alerts:

About Potash America

Potash America, Inc is an exploration stage company, which engages in the development of fertilizer and agri-business assets. Its assets include Potash, Montmorillonite, Bentonite, and Gypsum. The company was founded by Matthew Markin on July 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Potash America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potash America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.