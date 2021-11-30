Short Interest in Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) Decreases By 40.9%

Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 209,400 shares, a drop of 40.9% from the October 31st total of 354,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 385,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Precipio during the second quarter worth approximately $2,279,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Precipio by 117.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,053,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 569,848 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Precipio by 468.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 136,577 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Precipio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $466,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Precipio by 318.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 71,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.05% of the company’s stock.

PRPO stock opened at $2.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.05. Precipio has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $9.18.

Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.25 million for the quarter. Precipio had a negative return on equity of 55.13% and a negative net margin of 124.55%.

About Precipio

Precipio, Incis a cancer diagnostics and reagent technology company, which provides diagnostic products and services to the oncology market. Its products include ICP, HemeScreen, and IV-Cell, and services include primary diagnostic, SmartPath, SmartGen, HemeScreen Panel, and ICE COLD-PCR. The company was founded on March 6, 1997 and is headquartered in New Haven, CT.

