Short Interest in RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC) Rises By 105.1%

RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 706,500 shares, a growth of 105.1% from the October 31st total of 344,400 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 955,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of RedBall Acquisition by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 107,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 18,138 shares in the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC lifted its stake in RedBall Acquisition by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 10,310 shares in the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in RedBall Acquisition by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 1,289,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,673,000 after purchasing an additional 401,917 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp increased its holdings in shares of RedBall Acquisition by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 349,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,441,000 after buying an additional 98,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of RedBall Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $8,094,000. Institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBAC stock opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.96. RedBall Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $12.40.

RedBall Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on sports, media, and data analytics sectors.

