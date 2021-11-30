Short Interest in Searchlight Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNYCF) Increases By 478.3%

Searchlight Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNYCF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, an increase of 478.3% from the October 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of Searchlight Resources stock opened at $0.07 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.06. The company has a market cap of $6.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 2.41. Searchlight Resources has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.09.

About Searchlight Resources

Searchlight Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, cobalt, gold, vanadium, and uranium deposits. The company holds interests in the Bootleg Lake gold project covering 7,280 hectares located near Creighton, Saskatchewan; the Duddridge Lake property comprising 4 mineral claims covering approximately 3,051.6 hectares located to the northwest of La Ronge, Saskatchewan; and the Cameron cobalt project located in the north of North Bay, Ontario.

