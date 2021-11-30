Short Interest in Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC) Declines By 80.0%

Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Table Trac stock opened at $3.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.50. Table Trac has a one year low of $2.17 and a one year high of $6.00.

Get Table Trac alerts:

About Table Trac

Table Trac, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of casino management systems. It develops a proprietary information and management system that automates and monitors the operations of casino table game operations. Its primary product is Casino Trac, a full-featured casino management system for guest rewards and loyalty club, marketing analysis, guest service, promotions, administration, vault and cage management, and audit and accounting tasks.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Table Trac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Table Trac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.