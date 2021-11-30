Short Interest in Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY) Decreases By 50.0%

Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Toyota Industries stock opened at $82.60 on Tuesday. Toyota Industries has a 52-week low of $73.49 and a 52-week high of $93.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.35.

About Toyota Industries

Toyota Industries Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and industrial machines. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Materials Handling Equipment, Textile Machinery, and Others. The Automobile segment includes vehicles, engines, car air-conditioning compressors, and car electronics.

