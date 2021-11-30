Short Interest in Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Expands By 141.4%

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 141.4% from the October 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

WRDLY stock opened at $26.81 on Tuesday. Worldline has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $50.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.96.

WRDLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Worldline in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Worldline in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Worldline in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Worldline from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Worldline currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Worldline SA engages in the provision of payment and transactional services. The firm serves the retails and merchants, financial institutions, manufacturing, transport, and public sectors. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Financial Services, and Mobility and e-Transactional Services.

