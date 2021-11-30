SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.43.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SIBN shares. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SI-BONE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

Shares of SIBN opened at $19.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 12.75, a quick ratio of 15.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $647.03 million, a PE ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.48. SI-BONE has a 12-month low of $19.10 and a 12-month high of $37.21.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $22.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 million. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 32.49% and a negative net margin of 58.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. Research analysts predict that SI-BONE will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SI-BONE news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 6,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $138,481.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laura Francis sold 4,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $104,108.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,768 shares of company stock valued at $427,168. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 20.0% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 150,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 25,103 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SI-BONE by 8.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SI-BONE in the second quarter valued at $2,832,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in SI-BONE by 198.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 685,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,568,000 after acquiring an additional 456,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SI-BONE by 0.4% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 704,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. 96.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.