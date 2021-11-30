SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Shares Gap Down to $20.02

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.02, but opened at $19.03. SI-BONE shares last traded at $19.17, with a volume of 1,082 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SIBN. JMP Securities reduced their target price on SI-BONE from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on SI-BONE from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SI-BONE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist reduced their target price on SI-BONE from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their target price on SI-BONE from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 12.75 and a quick ratio of 15.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $645.35 million, a P/E ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 1.41.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 32.49% and a negative net margin of 58.66%. The firm had revenue of $22.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SI-BONE news, CEO Laura Francis sold 4,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $104,108.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 6,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $138,481.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,768 shares of company stock worth $427,168. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,395,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,314,000 after buying an additional 16,659 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 7.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,507,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,430,000 after buying an additional 104,692 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 309.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,007,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,570,000 after buying an additional 760,836 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 7.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 859,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,052,000 after buying an additional 58,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 25.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 774,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,589,000 after buying an additional 159,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

