Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) Given “Buy” Rating at BTIG Research

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at BTIG Research in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 271.35% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SGTX. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Sigilon Therapeutics from $23.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sigilon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Sigilon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sigilon Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.08.

Shares of Sigilon Therapeutics stock opened at $3.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.80 million and a P/E ratio of -1.24. Sigilon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.69 and a 52 week high of $54.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.28.

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sigilon Therapeutics will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Sigilon Therapeutics by 197.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Sigilon Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Sigilon Therapeutics by 137.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Sigilon Therapeutics by 101.3% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Sigilon Therapeutics by 57.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. 60.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sigilon Therapeutics

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

