Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Shares Gap Up to $23.00

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.00, but opened at $23.86. Silence Therapeutics shares last traded at $23.86, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

SLN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silence Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.17.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Silence Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Silence Therapeutics were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

