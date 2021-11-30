Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Silvergate Capital Corporation is a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank. Silvergate Capital Corporation is based in La Jolla, United States. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SI. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Silvergate Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $163.10.

Shares of Silvergate Capital stock opened at $213.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 79.06 and a beta of 2.61. Silvergate Capital has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $239.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $168.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 43.26% and a return on equity of 8.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Silvergate Capital will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Silvergate Capital news, insider Ben Reynolds sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas C. Dircks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total transaction of $7,505,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 197,339 shares of company stock valued at $33,457,624 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

