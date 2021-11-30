Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) Short Interest Update

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a drop of 74.9% from the October 31st total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the third quarter worth $426,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 6.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 5.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 238,186 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,568,000 after buying an additional 12,881 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 16.0% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 51,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 7,084 shares during the period. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 9.4% during the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 12,015 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical alerts:

SHI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical stock traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $22.92. 392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,691. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.46. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a 52 week low of $20.28 and a 52 week high of $27.94.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.