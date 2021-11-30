SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $306.83.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SITM. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of SiTime from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of SiTime from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SiTime from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of SiTime from $180.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SiTime from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

In other news, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 1,755 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.27, for a total transaction of $551,543.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 150 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.15, for a total value of $33,022.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,209 shares of company stock worth $20,483,655 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of SiTime by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,022,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,024,000 after purchasing an additional 654,173 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of SiTime by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,548,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,054,000 after purchasing an additional 84,267 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SiTime by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 670,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,842,000 after purchasing an additional 14,681 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SiTime by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 554,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,217,000 after acquiring an additional 19,237 shares during the period. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. raised its stake in SiTime by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 510,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,658,000 after acquiring an additional 86,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

SiTime stock opened at $305.39 on Tuesday. SiTime has a 52-week low of $75.81 and a 52-week high of $319.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $242.13. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 462.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.84.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.28. SiTime had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 5.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts predict that SiTime will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

