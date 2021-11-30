Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Short Interest Update

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,135,900 shares, a growth of 83.6% from the October 31st total of 1,707,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 31,359.0 days.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS SVKEF opened at $15.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.87. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has a 1 year low of $10.16 and a 1 year high of $16.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB engages in the provision of corporate, retail, investment and private banking services. It also provides asset management and life insurance service. The company operates through the following segments: Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life & Investment Management and Other.

