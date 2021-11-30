Skye Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKYE) Short Interest Down 75.4% in November

Skye Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKYE) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a decline of 75.4% from the October 31st total of 86,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,846,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SKYE opened at $0.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Skye Bioscience has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.08.

Get Skye Bioscience alerts:

Skye Bioscience Company Profile

Skye Bioscience, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of cannabinoid-based therapeutics. It focuses on the treatment of a spectrum of diseases, as well as utilizing bioengineering in the drug design. The company was founded on March 16, 2011 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Skye Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skye Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.