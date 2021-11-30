Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) Shares Down 12.9%

Smart Share Global Limited (NYSE:EM) shares were down 12.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.03 and last traded at $2.03. Approximately 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 75,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.33.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.80.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smart Share Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smart Share Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Smart Share Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smart Share Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smart Share Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

Smart Share Global Limited, a consumer tech company, primarily engages in the mobile device charging business in the People's Republic of China. The company provides mobile device charging services through online and offline networks; and rents and sells power banks. It offers services through its power banks, placed in points of interests (POIs) operated by its location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs, and public spaces.

