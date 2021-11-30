SmartCash (SMART) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $544,629.00

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 30th. SmartCash has a market capitalization of $6.19 million and $544,629.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SmartCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SmartCash has traded down 4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,723.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,718.59 or 0.08035241 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $215.78 or 0.00367446 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $582.76 or 0.00992374 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.82 or 0.00084834 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00011490 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $246.64 or 0.00419995 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00005888 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $224.79 or 0.00382799 BTC.

SmartCash Coin Profile

SmartCash (SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It launched on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

SmartCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmartCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

