Smartshare Price Reaches $0.0001 (SSP)

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. Smartshare has a market cap of $465,980.95 and $116,499.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Smartshare has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Smartshare coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Smartshare alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.89 or 0.00104931 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00014904 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000020 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004607 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Smartshare

Smartshare (CRYPTO:SSP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Smartshare

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartshare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Smartshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Smartshare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smartshare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.