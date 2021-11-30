Smoothy Market Cap Hits $597,483.71 (SMTY)

Smoothy (CURRENCY:SMTY) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 29th. Smoothy has a market capitalization of $597,483.71 and approximately $307,591.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smoothy coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000206 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Smoothy has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Smoothy alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.19 or 0.00063640 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.04 or 0.00072169 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.01 or 0.00094960 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,389.12 or 0.07717458 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,017.39 or 1.00254485 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Smoothy Coin Profile

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

Smoothy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smoothy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smoothy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smoothy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Smoothy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smoothy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.