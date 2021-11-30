Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares (NASDAQ:DNAC) Short Interest Down 66.7% in November

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares (NASDAQ:DNAC) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the October 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares stock remained flat at $$9.90 during trading hours on Tuesday. 3,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,212. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $10.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.86.

Get Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares during the 2nd quarter worth $80,304,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares during the 2nd quarter worth $15,885,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares during the 2nd quarter worth $12,663,000. Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,134,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,113,000 after purchasing an additional 384,029 shares during the period. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares during the 2nd quarter worth $11,139,000. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III is based in Henderson, Nevada.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.