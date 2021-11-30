Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) Short Interest Update

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, a growth of 78.2% from the October 31st total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 303.0 days.

SEYMF has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Shares of OTCMKTS SEYMF remained flat at $$18.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a fifty-two week low of $15.86 and a fifty-two week high of $34.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.89 and its 200 day moving average is $18.47.

Solaria EnergÃ­a y Medio Ambiente, SA engages in the solar photovoltaic power generation business. The company develops, owns, manages, and operates photovoltaic plants with a total generation capacity of approximately 360 MW in Spain, Italy, Uruguay, and Greece. It additionally installs, repairs, plumbing, gas, electricity, cooling, heating, and air conditioning system.

