SONM Reaches Market Capitalization of $58.77 Million (SNM)

SONM (CURRENCY:SNM) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. In the last week, SONM has traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. SONM has a total market cap of $58.77 million and approximately $142,489.00 worth of SONM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SONM coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000478 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

SONM (SNM) is a coin. Its launch date was June 15th, 2017. SONM’s total supply is 444,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 359,600,000 coins. The Reddit community for SONM is /r/SONM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SONM is sonm.com . SONM’s official Twitter account is @sonmdevelopment and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SONM is a a multi-purpose decentralized supercomputer for general purpose computing, allowig users to monetize their idle hardware and providing services that range from site hosting to scientific calculations. The SONM project implements a fog computing structure instead of a costly cloud structure, reducing middlemen fees. The SNM token is required to buy and sell computational power in the SONM network. “

