Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) by 12.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,842 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,645 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 353,465 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $15,892,000 after purchasing an additional 11,234 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 351,050 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $15,784,000 after purchasing an additional 174,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 347,838 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $15,638,000 after purchasing an additional 36,140 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 122,858 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 5,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HYA Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 88,818 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 50.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th.

In other news, Director Charles R. Love sold 900 shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.16, for a total value of $46,944.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Dennis C. Robison sold 1,000 shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total transaction of $59,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 15.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SMBC stock opened at $53.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $471.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.26 and a 1-year high of $61.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.09.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The savings and loans company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $30.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.97 million. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 17.85%. Equities research analysts predict that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Profile

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc is as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The firm focuses on attracting retail deposits from the general public and using such deposits along with wholesale funding from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines (“”FHLB””), and, to a lesser extent, brokered deposits, to invest in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate, commercial non-mortgage business loans, and consumer loans.

