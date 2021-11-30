Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,842 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,645 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SMBC. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,833 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. HYA Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 88,818 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. 50.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern Missouri Bancorp alerts:

In other news, Director Charles R. Love sold 900 shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.16, for a total value of $46,944.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis C. Robison sold 1,000 shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total transaction of $59,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SMBC opened at $53.02 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.09. The firm has a market cap of $471.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.03. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.26 and a twelve month high of $61.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The savings and loans company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $30.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.97 million. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 17.85%. Analysts forecast that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc is as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The firm focuses on attracting retail deposits from the general public and using such deposits along with wholesale funding from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines (“”FHLB””), and, to a lesser extent, brokered deposits, to invest in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate, commercial non-mortgage business loans, and consumer loans.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.