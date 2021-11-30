Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,700 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 893 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Southern Missouri Bancorp worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SMBC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,151,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,833 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 128.4% in the 2nd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 14,417 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 8,106 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,550 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 13,691 shares during the period. 50.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of SMBC stock opened at $53.02 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.24 million, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.03. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.26 and a 1 year high of $61.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The savings and loans company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $30.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.97 million. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 38.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

In other Southern Missouri Bancorp news, Director Charles R. Love sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.16, for a total transaction of $46,944.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis C. Robison sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total value of $59,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc is as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The firm focuses on attracting retail deposits from the general public and using such deposits along with wholesale funding from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines (“”FHLB””), and, to a lesser extent, brokered deposits, to invest in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate, commercial non-mortgage business loans, and consumer loans.

