Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Trading Down 7.7%

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) shares dropped 7.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.43 and last traded at $4.43. Approximately 388,738 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 16,773,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.80.

SWN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.12.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 55.08% and a positive return on equity of 324.52%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SWN. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the third quarter worth $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the third quarter worth $46,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the third quarter worth $57,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the second quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.98% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

