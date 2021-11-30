Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Trading Down 7.7%

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) shares dropped 7.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.43 and last traded at $4.43. Approximately 388,738 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 16,773,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.80.
SWN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.12.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SWN. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the third quarter worth $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the third quarter worth $46,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the third quarter worth $57,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the second quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.98% of the company’s stock.
About Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)
Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.
