S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Position Boosted by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $984,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,137,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $466,974,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares in the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,268,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth $42,605,000. 91.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $464.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $112.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $449.51 and its 200-day moving average is $427.91. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $303.50 and a 52-week high of $476.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.36. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 26.55%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.80.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Further Reading: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.