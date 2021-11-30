S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,747 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $34,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth $41,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 100.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SPGI. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.80.

Shares of SPGI opened at $464.93 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $449.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $427.91. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $303.50 and a 52 week high of $476.17. The company has a market capitalization of $112.05 billion, a PE ratio of 40.08, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 260.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

