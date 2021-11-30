SparksPay (SPK) One Day Volume Tops $6.00

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 30th. SparksPay has a market capitalization of $42,814.34 and $6.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SparksPay has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One SparksPay coin can currently be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THEKEY (TKY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000029 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000395 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About SparksPay

SPK is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 11,802,234 coins and its circulating supply is 10,582,461 coins. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

SparksPay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

