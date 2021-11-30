SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 18,953 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 223,387 shares.The stock last traded at $28.37 and had previously closed at $28.23.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.23.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 74.1% in the second quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 530,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,573,000 after purchasing an additional 225,805 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,886,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,188,000 after buying an additional 172,538 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 56,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 22,279 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 150,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,425,000 after buying an additional 14,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $413,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Barclays Capital International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Lehman International Treasury Bond ETF is engaged in providing investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Treasury ex-US Capped Index. The Barclays Capital Global Treasury Ex-US Capped Index includes government bonds issued by investment-grade countries outside the United States, in local currencies, that have a remaining maturity of one year or more and are rated investment grade.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.