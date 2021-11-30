SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,190 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.18% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $7,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 51.5% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 164.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 40.5% in the second quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 36.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000.

SLYV opened at $84.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.70 and its 200-day moving average is $84.48. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a twelve month low of $61.75 and a twelve month high of $91.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

