Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) PT Raised to $52.00 at Mizuho

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) had its price objective increased by Mizuho from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.54% from the stock’s current price.

SRC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.26.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $45.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Spirit Realty Capital has a 52 week low of $36.01 and a 52 week high of $52.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.27.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.48). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $151.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michelle M. Frymire bought 2,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $121,686.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,372. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $276,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 139,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 117,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $346,000. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

See Also: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.