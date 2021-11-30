Ssab (STO:SSAB.B) PT Set at SEK 67 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 67 price objective on Ssab (STO:SSAB.B) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Ssab has a fifty-two week low of SEK 27.56 and a fifty-two week high of SEK 41.66.

Get Ssab alerts:

Ssab Company Profile

SSAB AB is a Sweden-based company active within the steel industry. The Company is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of high strength steel products and solutions. It develops its products together with customers in order to create an offering comprised of solutions ranging from lightness and durability to strength, efficiency, sustainability and safety.

Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Ssab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ssab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.