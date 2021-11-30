SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $89.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. delivers investment and financial management software and related services focused exclusively on the financial services industry. The Company provides a broad range of specialized software, software enabled-services and software as a service (SaaS) solutions for operational excellence. SS&C Technologies delivers mission-critical processing for information management, analysis, trading, accounting, reporting and compliance. The Company serves clients in the following market verticals: 1) insurance entities and pension funds, 2) institutional asset management, 3) alternative investment management 4) treasury, banks and credit unions, 5) municipal finance, 6) real estate property management, 7) commercial lending, and 8) financial markets. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Windsor, CT and has offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $85.50.

Shares of SSNC stock opened at $78.48 on Friday. SS&C Technologies has a 12 month low of $62.51 and a 12 month high of $80.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.45.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 22.94%.

In other SS&C Technologies news, CEO William C. Stone sold 280,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $19,278,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 193.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

