StackOs Hits One Day Volume of $1.32 Million (STACK)

StackOs (CURRENCY:STACK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 30th. One StackOs coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000299 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, StackOs has traded 36.4% higher against the dollar. StackOs has a market cap of $57.52 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of StackOs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get StackOs alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.25 or 0.00066733 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.38 or 0.00072195 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,722.04 or 0.08238836 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.62 or 0.00095300 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,408.68 or 1.00164469 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00021882 BTC.

StackOs Coin Profile

StackOs’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 335,773,128 coins. StackOs’ official Twitter account is @DeployOnStackOS

StackOs Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StackOs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StackOs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StackOs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for StackOs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StackOs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.