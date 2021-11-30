Stagecoach Group plc (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Stagecoach Group plc (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stagecoach Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

Shares of SAGKF stock remained flat at $$0.96 during trading hours on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day moving average of $1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Stagecoach Group has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $1.50.

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London.

