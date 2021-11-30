Standard Protocol (STND) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.39 Million

Standard Protocol (CURRENCY:STND) traded down 17.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 30th. One Standard Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.62 or 0.00001079 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Standard Protocol has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Standard Protocol has a market capitalization of $8.36 million and $1.39 million worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Standard Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.80 or 0.00067265 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00071888 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,691.35 or 0.08132904 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.60 or 0.00094646 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,224.78 or 0.99204635 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00021816 BTC.

Standard Protocol Coin Profile

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Standard Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Standard Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Standard Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Standard Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Standard Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.