State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $714,000 Holdings in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of CEVA worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CEVA by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,369,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,092,000 after purchasing an additional 57,502 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in CEVA by 4.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in CEVA by 115.6% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 19,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 10,401 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in CEVA by 0.8% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 106,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in CEVA by 230.7% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 16,794 shares during the period. 78.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Gideon Wertheizer sold 8,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total transaction of $417,759.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CEVA. Zacks Investment Research cut CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of CEVA in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CEVA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.57.

Shares of CEVA stock opened at $45.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 629.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 48.93 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.87 and its 200-day moving average is $45.11. CEVA, Inc. has a one year low of $38.27 and a one year high of $83.95.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.05 million. CEVA had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

