State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $743,000 Position in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Tivity Health were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TVTY. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Tivity Health by 90.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,211,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,876,000 after purchasing an additional 574,801 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Tivity Health during the first quarter worth $6,223,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Tivity Health by 47.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 782,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,597,000 after purchasing an additional 251,076 shares during the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in Tivity Health by 5.4% during the second quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 3,739,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,387,000 after purchasing an additional 191,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in Tivity Health during the second quarter worth $4,389,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Tivity Health alerts:

Shares of Tivity Health stock opened at $24.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.84. Tivity Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.58 and a 1-year high of $29.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 2.37.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Tivity Health had a return on equity of 163.79% and a net margin of 26.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Tivity Health, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TVTY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Tivity Health from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist decreased their price objective on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Tivity Health from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Tivity Health from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.86.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TVTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Tivity Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivity Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.