State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $761,000 Stock Holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 48.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,896 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,234 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Science Applications International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Science Applications International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 3,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Science Applications International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Science Applications International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SAIC opened at $86.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.89. Science Applications International Co. has a 12-month low of $77.65 and a 12-month high of $103.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 26.92%. Science Applications International’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.45%.

SAIC has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair lowered shares of Science Applications International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.20.

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

